Pet of the Week

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Shelly, Miss Cleo, Romeo, Journey, & Mosca, part of this weekend's Howl-O-Ween Mega Adoption event at Grossmont Center. More info

Shelly

Chihuahua

6 years old

Spayed Female

7-pounds

How can you not love Shelly, with her big, pink bunny ears, dainty features, long legs, and cream spots on white body. She’s shy at first but warms up with sparkle hands! Website

Miss Cleo

Short Haired Tabby

Spayed Female

10 Years Old

14 pounds

You cannot miss “Miss Cleo”. Our distinctive looking girl has an outsized personality to match her big, beautiful yet fascinating face. Cleo is definitely a talker and she’s not shy about asking for attention. And she likes to give love just as much as get it. All it takes is a few pets and she’s ready to roll over on her back for some tummy scratches and small dog-friendly. She is more of a single person companion than with a family. Don’t expect playful, she is very laid back. Website

Romeo

Sulcata Tortoise

Male

Approximately 15-years old

65 pounds

Romeo just needs a big yard and shelter. Turtles are remarkably easy to care for, once you know what you’re doing. They don’t bark, shed, or need to be walked! But Romeo may get up to 200-pounds…he’s 65-pounds now! Website

Journey

Pittie mix

Spayed Female

13 years old

75 pounds

Journey was surrendered to a Shelter by her owners and was rescued by Frosted Faces Foundation in August of 2017. Recently, she was returned because her human mom was expecting a baby, dad left for deployment, and the family was not emotionally in a good place to make Journey a priority. Our hearts are broken for Journey because she is a fiercely loyal dog and a family's devotion to her would change her world. Journey is great with small kids, dogs, and cats. She is quiet, can eat near other animals, and spends much of her daybed hopping while always having her trusting eyes on you. She will require little to no exercise and would enjoy working on "stuffies" instead. Journey has waited her whole life for someone like you. Apply online

Mosca

German Shepherd

3 years old

Female

80-90 pounds

Interesting or cute facts: Mosca is an energetic girl who loves her walks and hikes and being active with her people. She enjoys car rides to go shopping or just to have fun. She loves playing ball and tug. She knows her basic commands and walks well on a leash. She is house trained and loves being inside with her family. Website

Past Pets of the Week:

Binx

Male, 2 months old

Terrier Blend

Currently 3.5 lbs

Estimated adult weight 15-25 lbs

Binx came to Helen Woodward Animal Center with six other siblings, still nursing, with mom from one of our rescue partners. All eight of them went to stay with one of our wonderful fosters until they were ready for adoption. The foster does not have any young kids of her own, but the puppies loved it when the neighbor kids would come over to play. Being the only boy in the litter, Binx knew how to work it so he was never left out! He loves to snuggle with his sisters and did well with the foster’s own dog. Overall, Binx is a sweet boy and is ready to share his love with the world!

For more information call the Helen Woodward Animal Center at 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

UPDATE: Ragu was adopted over the weekend after his new family saw him on 10News!

Ragu #453078

Chihuahua/Mix

Male | 5Yrs 1Mths (approx) | 10.2lbs

Adoption Fee: $95.00 (Special fee of $10.00 from Oct. 1 - 31)

How I arrived: I was transferred in from another shelter/rescue September 06, 2018.

At SDHS: I have been getting the royal treatment by the medical staff! On top of that, I have been brought up to date on my vaccines, micro-chipped and neutered.

Why I am the one for you:

My personality color code is orange; meaning I'm Vivacious... enthusiastic... bubbly... vibrant...and cheerful! The staff have fallen madly in love with me in my time here. But alas, it's time for me to work my charm on my new family! If you are ready to swoon, come meet me today!

Color: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO ADOPT THIS PET

Our Pet of the Week is Cabot!

UPDATE: Cabot has been adopted!

Cattledog blend

Male-neutered

2 mo old

Roughly 6 lbs currently

Estimated adult weight 20-35 lbs

Cabot came to Helen Woodward Animal Center as part of a big litter back in the beginning of September and went to stay with a foster family until he was ready to go on the adoption floor. The foster described him as one of the most personable puppies she has had. He is a very curious little pup and would love to go on adventures with his new family. The foster has kids and Cabot did great with them! He was confident around them and loved to play. He was also very sociable with the foster’s personal dog. Overall, he is, as the foster describes him, “a big gift of joy and giggles along with a healthy dose of love” and is ready to spread his joy to the world!

Adoption Fee: $489 including microchip fee

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification. Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

Marcus #446130

American Pit Bull Terrier/Mix

Male | 12Yrs 7Mths 3Wks (approx) | 65lbs

Adoption Fee: $25.00

How I arrived: I was brought in by my previous owner on July 25, 2018.

At SDHS: I have been microchipped, neutered, and am up to date on my vaccinations. Now I am ready for my new home!

Why I am the one for you:

My Personality Color Code is Purple; meaning I'm Happy - Go - Lucky...Carefree...Engaging...Adaptive...and Cheerful! I'm a sweet, older fellow looking for a comfortable home! I'm not a total couch potato though. I still love going for long walks and can be pretty active. Children stress me out however, so I would do best in a home without them. If I could be the one for you, come meet me today!

Color: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO ADOPT THIS PET