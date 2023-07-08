PAWmicon returns with more furry friends, new location

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Helen Woodward Animal Center and Blue Buffalo bring you the 11th Annual PAWmicon, presented by Fetch Pet Insurance Sunday.

The annual family-friendly event began as a cute adoption gimmick in 2012 after observing a parallel between orphaned pets and Comic-Con attendees.

"While comic book enthusiasts wait all year for Comic-Con International, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite action-adventure stars, orphan dogs and cats at Helen Woodward Animal Center will wait a lifetime to meet their superheroes – individuals with one sole mission…to rescue an orphan pet."

Over the years, the event has gained popularity and global attention.

This year's event will be held at AleSmith Brewing Company at 9990 AleSmith Ct, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is free but for those wanting their pets to participate in the Pawsplay Costume Contest, it's $20 per pup. Entry into the trivia contest is $40 for teams (three to four people)

Check out the full event schedule:

11:00 AM – Event Begins

11:30 AM – Trivial PAW-suit Competition

12:15 PM – PAWSplay Contest: Super Heroes & Super Villains

01:00 PM – PAWSplay Contest: Pop Culture Pets

01:45 PM – PAWSplay Contest: Dynamic Duos, Trios, and More

02:15 PM – Opportunity Drawing Closes

02:20 PM – PAWSplay Winner Ceremony/Wrap Up

02:25 PM – Group PAWSplay Photo Near Stage

02:25 PM – Opportunity Drawing Winners Announced

02:30 PM – Event Ends

For more information visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center PAWmicon website here.

