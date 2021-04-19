Padres to hold annual Friar 5K event virtually for second year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While 5K events have yet to return to San Diego, that won't stop the Padres from hosting its annual Friar 5K this year.

The 3.1-mile Friar 5K will go virtual, open to all runners to participate starting Monday, April 26 through the end of June. Those who participate will receive a Friar 5K goodie bag shipped straight to their home, featuring team-branded gear like a themed medal, t-shirt, hat, and more.

The race can be completed anywhere, by walking or running on a treadmill, sidewalk, or trail.

Proceeds from the virtual race will benefit the Padres Foundation's COVID-19 relief efforts. Donations will also be accepted.

"Nothing says summer in San Diego like going for a run and enjoying a winning season of Padres baseball," said John Smith, VP of Partnerships for EnMotive. "Last year the Friar 5k proved to be a unique and memorable experience for fans to show their support and this season’s virtual event is perfect for the Friar Faithful to have fun, get some fantastic race swag mailed directly to your door and support the most exciting team in Major League Baseball."

To learn more, visit the Friar 5K event online here.