'Oye mi Amor': Maná announces stop in San Diego's Vieja's Arena on Nov. 22

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Grammy-winning Mexican Spanish rock band MANÁ is extending their “México Lindo y Querido” concert tour with a stop in San Diego’s Viejas Arena.

The legendary band recently finished the first leg of the tour playing 18 sold-out shows which celebrate the band’s group’s love and admiration for Mexico and the multigenerational Latino community. Over three decades, MANÁ has grown a diverse following of fans of all ages that continue to celebrate their music around the globe.

The tour includes eight additional shows across the U.S., which includes new stops in Newark, NJ; Orlando, FL; Hollywood, FL; Edinburg, TX; San Diego, CA; and Fresno, CA.

Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com.

MANÁ – MÉXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO 2023 TOUR DATES:

