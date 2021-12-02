Outdoor holiday concerts hit the stage at Rady Shell

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Symphony is bringing some holiday magic to its brand new Shell theater on the waterfront.

The outdoor venue will host limited tickets for three special concerts this month, including:

Noel Noel @ The Rady Shell | Fri, Dec 10; Sat, Dec 11; and Sun, Dec 12

The Muppet Christmas Carol - In Concert | Sat, Dec 18

Disney’s Frozen In Concert | Wed, Dec 22

"We've brought all of our indoor concerts outdoors because we can in San Diego," said symphony CEO Martha Gilmer.

Gilmer said people also feel safer being outside at full capacity large-scale events. Though the symphony had to postpone its inaugural season at the Rady Shell due to the pandemic, it was able to begin in-person concerts this year.

"The first place they could really come together and feel comfortable was the just finished stage. To see and feel this great sense of return and joy. An absolute joy," Gilmer said.

The concerts will cater to families and kids, with new menu options to celebrate the season, either on a picnic blanket or table service:

Holiday Kids Menu (Marina + San Diego Row Sections)

Includes a grilled four-cheese sandwich, a carne asada quesadilla, chicken wings, and more

Holiday Kids Menu (self-order)

Holiday cookies from Kitchens for Good Peppermint hot chocolate from Achilles Coffee

Blais by the Bay Prix Fixe Menu (Marina + San Diego Row Sections)

Features a grains and green salad, faroe island salmon, and a decadent chia seed pudding with spiced apples

Hot Toddy or Candy Cane Vodka from the drink stations

The concerts start at 5 p.m. and tickets range from $25-$95 and are available for purchase online here.

Anyone planning to attend an outdoor concert is reminded to bring a blanket, gloves, or jacket, as there will be no heat lamps in the seating area.