Otay Ranch Town Center tree lighting, Santa arrival taking place November 22

(KGTV) — It’s almost time to get into the holiday spirit, and that means the Otay Ranch Town Center will soon light its 50-foot-tall Christmas tree.

The event is slated to take place on Tuesday, November 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to the center, the tree boasts 17,000 lights.

In addition to the tree lighting, Santa will arrive to light the tree at 7 p.m. sharp. Check out the other activities set to take place at the event:

Free holiday crafts for kids

Free cookies and hot chocolate (while supplies last, 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.)

Magic snowfall at Santa's House (after tree lighting at 7 p.m.)

Roaming Carolers

Special holiday-themed merchants and unique gift stands

Local entertainment and music

"Last year we were thrilled to delight our guests and neighbors with a grand new tree, perfect for celebrating the holidays. We welcome visitors to come and enjoy the festive display all season long, from our tree lighting and beyond," said Otay Ranch Town Center General Manager Tim Kilcourse.

