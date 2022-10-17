Opera about Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera to make world premiere in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An opera about the iconic Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera and the afterlife will make its world premiere in San Diego.

“El último sueño de Frida y Diego (The last dream of Frida and Diego)” is a love story between the two artists while Rivera is on his deathbed which also happens to be Dia de Los Muertos.

It is the first opera written by Grammy-winning composer Gabriela Lena Frank and features a libretto by Pulitzer-winning playwright Nico Cruz.

Director Lorena Maza spoke to ABC 10News about the important themes in the exciting show.

“It's a love story and it’s a journey from the underworld and back. And it’s a story about love, pain and surrender, forgiveness, she said. Everyone can relate to that even if they weren’t called Frida and Diego. Even if they were called any other character.”

San Diego Opera

The opera is a collaboration between artists from all over the world, featuring a Peruvian composer, a Cuban writer and a Mexican director.

The opera is in Spanish and Maza encourages people of all ages to come and see this important story

“Come see this opera because if you haven’t been to an opera then you’re going to love it,” she said. “It’s going to be very interesting to also see yourself represented there as some Hispanic community. Be proud of our heritage and be proud of these amazing characters. And also, just enjoy a beautiful piece of theater, of opera and enjoy the storytelling. Bring the family and it’s in Spanish, this is rare. Come, Come and see this opera.

The opera premieres on Oct. 29 at the Civic Center. Tickets are available at sdopera.org.