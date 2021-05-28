Old Globe Theater to reopen in June after more than a year closed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Balboa Park's historic Old Globe Theater will reopen to the public next month, for the first time since March 2020.

The theater will reopen its outdoor theater starting on June 4 and its two indoor theaters in September.

Until California's reopening on June 15, the theater's events will be socially distanced regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings will also be required for guests on the Old Globe plaza or in its venues. Gaiters, bandanas, and coverings with exhalation vents are not allowed.

After June 15, the Old Globe will likely follow the latest state and local public health guidance.

"We celebrate our return to live performance by thanking the generous San Diego community, which supported us so fulsomely over the past 14 months, by acknowledging the artists, staff, and craftspeople who worked so hard to keep the theatre’s lights on in a dark time, and by remembering the real pain and loss experienced by so many as the pandemic raged on," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein.

In addition to the reopening of the theater's venues, a free film series is being offered of award-winning musicals, including:

Friday, June 4: Dreamgirls

Saturday, June 5: Wonderful World of Disney’s Cinderella

Sunday, June 6: West Side Story

Friday, June 11: Passing Strange

Saturday, June 12: The Wiz

Sunday, June 13: Allegiance

Thursday, July 1: Kinky Boots

Friday, July 2: 1776

Saturday, July 3: Grease

Several other free AXIS events are also planned by the Old Globe’s illustrious Arts Engagement Department starting on June 4. These free programs will be held live in the theater's Copley Plaza.

Three live cabaret performances are also planned for the Globe's outdoor Festival Theatre.

More information on the Globe's reopening, planned events, and tickets can be found online here.