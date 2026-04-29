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Officials announce new nonstop domestic flights headed to San Diego International Airport

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FILE -Runway at San Diego International Airport
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SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Seven new nonstop routes, nine returning domestic routes and seven expanded international routes are coming to San Diego International Airport this spring and summer, officials announced Tuesday.

The airport now offers 87 nonstop destinations, the most in SAN's history.

"Nonstop flights offered this spring and summer are up by more than 10% over last year," said Atif Saeed, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "In total, the airlines at SAN are adding seven new routes, resuming nine domestic seasonal routes, and expanding or resuming seven international flights."

New nonstop flights from Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines include:

  • April 7: Santa Rosa (Southwest Airlines)
  • April 22: Oakland, Dallas/Fort Worth and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (Alaska Airlines)
  • April 22: Santa Barbara (Alaska Airlines)
  • June 4: Boston (Southwest Airlines)
  • August 4: Santa Barbara (Southwest Airlines)

Returning domestic season routes are:

  • May 6: Jacksonville, Florida and Norfolk, Virginia (Breeze Airways)
  • May 7: Cincinnati and Raleigh-Durham (Breeze Airways)
  • May 8: Pittsburgh (Breeze Airways)
  • May 16: Anchorage (Alaska Airlines)
  • June 4: Pittsburgh (Southwest Airlines)
  • June 11: Kalispell/Glacier, Montana (Alaska Airlines)
  • June 13: Missoula, Montana (Alaska Airlines)

Finally, expanded international flights include:

  • Feb. 21: Amsterdam, Netherlands (KLM Royal Dutch Airlines), resuming three times per week
  • April 25: Munich, Germany (Lufthansa), increasing to daily
  • May 1: London-Heathrow, United Kingdom (British Airways), increasing to twice daily
  • May 1: Calgary, Alberta (WestJet) daily, increasing to nine weekly flights in July
  • May 2: Montreal, Quebec (Air Canada), resuming daily
  • May 2: Vancouver, British Columbia (Air Canada), increasing to three times daily
  • July 1: Panama City, Panama (Copa Airlines), increasing to five times per week

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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