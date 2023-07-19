Oceanside restaurant Valle awarded Michelin Star

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Valle in Oceanside is the latest San Diego County restaurant to receive a Michelin Star.

The restaurant was awarded the Star at the 2023 Michelin Guide ceremony on Tuesday.

According to Micheline Guide California, Valle’s chef Roberto Alcocer “brings his refined, modern expression of Mexican cuisine stateside at this elegant space in the Mission Pacific Hotel, overlooking the scenic Oceanside Pier.”

Valle, located on 222 North Pacific Street, joins the following local restaurants with Michelin Stars:



Addison in Del Mar (moved up to 3 Michelin Stars)

Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad (1 Star)

Soichi in San Diego’s University Heights (1 Star)

Sushi Tadokoro in Old Town (1 Star)

Three Michelin Stars indicates a restaurant with “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey”; a restaurant with two Stars has “excellent cuisine, worth a detour”; restaurants with one Michelin Star have “high quality cooking, worth a stop.”

Earlier this month, Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park received the Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand Award.