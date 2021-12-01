Watch
Ocean Beach welcomes in holidays with 'crooked' Christmas tree

Ocean Beach Town Council
Ocean Beach officials help install the city's "crooked" Christmas tree for 2021.
Posted at 5:39 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 20:39:02-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's a tree that does things its own way, fit for a city that has the same vibe.

The holiday season is officially underway in Ocean Beach, as the city's official "crooked" Christmas tree has been installed.

OB traditionally celebrates the Christmas season each year with a tree as unique as the city. The "crooked" tree rests on the beach at the end of Newport Avenue, near Ocean Beach Pier.

The tree was donated to the Ocean Beach Town Council by local realtor Katrina Russell from her own yard this year.

Ocean Beach officials help install the city's "crooked" Christmas tree for 2021.
Ocean Beach officials help install the city's "crooked" Christmas tree for 2021.

The arrival of the tree also signals the return of the OB Holiday Parade. This year, the parade will celebrate under the theme "Rockin' Around the Crooked Tree" on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parade entrants will be awarded in the categories of:

  • Best Use of Lights
  • Best OB Spirit
  • Most Unusual
  • Best Kids Group
  • Best Performance
  • Best Live Music
  • Best Overall

More information on the parade can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
