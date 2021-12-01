Ocean Beach welcomes in holidays with 'crooked' Christmas tree

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's a tree that does things its own way, fit for a city that has the same vibe.
The holiday season is officially underway in Ocean Beach, as the city's official "crooked" Christmas tree has been installed.
OB traditionally celebrates the Christmas season each year with a tree as unique as the city. The "crooked" tree rests on the beach at the end of Newport Avenue, near Ocean Beach Pier.
The tree was donated to the Ocean Beach Town Council by local realtor Katrina Russell from her own yard this year.
The arrival of the tree also signals the return of the OB Holiday Parade. This year, the parade will celebrate under the theme "Rockin' Around the Crooked Tree" on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Parade entrants will be awarded in the categories of:
- Best Use of Lights
- Best OB Spirit
- Most Unusual
- Best Kids Group
- Best Performance
- Best Live Music
- Best Overall
More information on the parade can be found here.