Ocean Beach welcomes in holidays with 'crooked' Christmas tree

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's a tree that does things its own way, fit for a city that has the same vibe.

The holiday season is officially underway in Ocean Beach, as the city's official "crooked" Christmas tree has been installed.

OB traditionally celebrates the Christmas season each year with a tree as unique as the city. The "crooked" tree rests on the beach at the end of Newport Avenue, near Ocean Beach Pier.

The tree was donated to the Ocean Beach Town Council by local realtor Katrina Russell from her own yard this year.

Ocean Beach Town Council Ocean Beach officials help install the city's "crooked" Christmas tree for 2021.

The arrival of the tree also signals the return of the OB Holiday Parade. This year, the parade will celebrate under the theme "Rockin' Around the Crooked Tree" on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parade entrants will be awarded in the categories of:



Best Use of Lights

Best OB Spirit

Most Unusual

Best Kids Group

Best Performance

Best Live Music

Best Overall

More information on the parade can be found here.