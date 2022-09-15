Ocean Beach prepares for rapidly approaching 20th Oktoberfest event

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Brats and beers are coming back to the beach as organizers of Ocean Beach's Oktoberfest prepare to put on a show for the event's 20th anniversary.

The 2022 edition of Ocean Beach Oktoberfest is scheduled for Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, taking place where Newport meets the beach.

America's Finest City puts a modern and contemporary twist on the traditional Bavarian event, while still paying homage to German culture.

Some of the fun includes live music from local and national artists, a liquid brunch showcasing drag performers, a cornhole tournament, the traditional stein holding contest and of course, lots and lots of brat eating!

The event will also feature several Oktoberfest-themed contests and games, highlighted by the Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest competition.

If you're over the age of 21, you can grab traditional German hefeweizens, kölschs and pilsners from the beer garden. Local beers, wines and spirits are available as well, but where's the fun in that?

Vendors and a variety of Oktoberfest activities will be lined up all over Ocean Beach's Veterans Plaza, which is the designated family-friendly area for the event.

Event organizers expect around 10,000 people to attend. Activities will be in full swing from 4:20 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and the festivities will rage on from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Tickets cost $10 and can be bought at the door.

If you're interested in the VIP-experience, those tickets can be bought ahead of time for $49 on this website. With the VIP ticket, attendees receive a custom, 1-liter "OB Oktoberfest" mug filled with two beers, access to an exclusive lounge and bar area and will have a chance to win $100 cash.

The event's exact location is the OB Pier Parking Lot, located at 5099 Newport Ave.

Scott Slaga, the founder of Ocean Beach Oktoberfest, said he was inspired to create the event after going to Munich for the real deal in the early 2000s.

“While traveling home, flying directly over Del Mar Fairgrounds, I thought ‘San Diego needs an Oktoberfest,’" he said. "... While our event isn’t always traditional Bavarian offerings, it’s true to being San Diego’s Wildest Oktoberfest, securing national music acts and making such a significant contribution to nonprofit partners that love OB the way I love OB.”

According to Slaga, Ocean Beach Oktoberfest has given back over $750,000 to the community over the years, and has supported the Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association, the Peninsula Alliance and the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station.

Proceeds from this year's event will help Ocean Beach's thriving business district and support efforts to create opportunity and implement change in the community, according to the press release.

The headliner and full-lineup of music performers will be released at a later date.