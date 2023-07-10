New San Diego Comic-Con chocolate bars with hidden 'golden tickets' announced

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The beloved limited-edition San Diego Comic Con chocolate bars are back!

The San Diego Convention Center Executive Chef Sufi Karaien and Pastry Chef Kristianna Zabala teamed up to create four new flavors that honor the fun and whimsy of the Comic-Con.

In total, 5,000 handcrafted bars (1,250 of each flavor) will be sold during Comic-Con from Thursday to Sunday for $10. The Sodexo Live! culinary team makes 100 candy bars every 90 minutes inside the onsite kitchen, hand-wrapping each one during the weeks leading up to the major pop culture event.

The four bars include:

San Diego Convention Center

Oooh Baby: Overflowing with torched ube marshmallow and house-made ube graham, the white chocolate shell brings it all together for a chocolate bar as picturesque as the San Diego Bay.

San Diego Convention Center

Lunchbox Hero: Evokes the classic PB&J in a milk chocolate shell with peanut butter rice crisps and concord grape jelly.

San Diego Convention Center

Crop Circle Crunch: This sweet blueberry cornbread creation features white chocolate, crispy sweet cornbread, dried blueberries, and honeycomb candy.

San Diego Convention Center

Cosplay Crackle: A spectacular combination of dark chocolate, strawberry Pop Rocks, freeze-dried strawberries, and basil garnish.

The convention center has hidden four "golden tickets" inside the bars that can be redeemed for a $100 Starbucks gift card.

This year's San Diego Comic-Con will be from July 20 through July 23, 2023.

Follow ABC 10News for our complete Comic-Con coverage here.