New jellyfish exhibit opens at SeaWorld San Diego Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - SeaWorld San Diego on Saturday will open its brand new exhibit "Jewels of the Sea: A Jellyfish Experience."

The new exhibit features three rooms of jellyfish tanks, with nine different species. It also has one of the country's tallest vertical cylinder tanks for Jellyfish.

This is the first stand-alone animal-focused attraction opened at the park in over a decade.

“This exhibit represents a true milestone for SeaWorld, showcasing our commitment to innovation, conservation and education," Park President Tyler Carter said in a statement. "We can’t wait to welcome guests on this extraordinary journey, where they will experience the captivating beauty of jellyfish up close, while learning about the vital role they play in our oceans. This exhibit is unlike any other exhibit in the park and will offer an unforgettable adventure that is interactive and educational to view mesmerizing and mysterious jellyfish.”

The exhibit features three rooms, each offering a unique look at the jellyfish.

The first room, "Realm of Jellies," lets people observe upside-down jellyfish, touch a cascading water globe filled with moon jellies, and learn about the life cycle of the animals.

The second room, "The Jellyfish Passage," features a 10-foot tall archway filled with jellies and the 14-foot tall tank.

In the third room, "Medusa Gallery," people can watch nearly 20 minutes of immersive videos projected onto the walls surrounding jelly tanks.

SeaWorld is also offering an "Up Close Jelly Tour" that will take people on a guided, behind-the-scenes tour of the exhibit.

It offers a chance to touch moon jellies and see how SeaWorld propagates the jellyfish. Tickets for that are around $50 and can be purchased on the park's website.