New family-friendly coaster coming to SeaWorld San Diego in 2023

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – SeaWorld San Diego announced a new family-friendly straddle coaster set to open in 2023.

Artic Rescue will be the longest and fastest straddle coaster on the West Coast, according to park officials. Guests will be invited to hop on a snowmobile and launch at up to 40 mph on “a chilly adventure as they race through the unpredictable arctic climate to help animals in danger.”

The coaster will feature an indoor launch station where guests will begin their journey inside the Wild Artic exhibit and launch outside while on board a snowmobile-style vehicle. They will experience three launches, each faster than the one before at 34, 38 and 40 miles per hour. The snowmobile-style seat gives riders an immersive ride experience as they lean into turns and glide up to 30 feet up along the 2,800 feet track.

“We’re continuously looking for ways to add new experiences to the park for our guests, and this new coaster is a great addition to our ride line-up and a perfect complement to the Wild Arctic exhibit,” said Jim Lake, SeaWorld San Diego Park President. “The ride is also an educational opportunity for guests to learn more about climate change, how it impacts animals in the Arctic and what they can do to help the issue. I truly feel that seeing these animals up-close at SeaWorld allows guests to build a stronger connection and encouragement to take action to help protect them.”

Park officials say the new coaster will bring awareness to the pressures the Artic is facing and allows guests to visit, see and learn about the animals which call the Arctic their home.

