New Children's Museum to welcome back guests May 21, reopen levels in phases

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The New Children's Museum is set to reopen to the public after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

The downtown museum is set to hold a grand reopening on May 21, after welcoming back members early on May 7. San Diego County's move into less restrictive reopening tiers has allowed the museum to reopen while adhering to certain public health measures.

The museum will reopen in phases due to the pandemic. The first phase will include the main level of the museum reopening, the outside Paint and Clay studio, and several drop-in art activities reopening.

The museum's upper level is scheduled to reopen sometime in June, and the museum's lower level is set to reopen in late June-early July.

Two new murals created during the museum's closure will also be on display, covering the large windows of the museum's makerspace and on the main level.

Museum organizers also say a new "outdoor experience" will be introduced on island Ave. and the adjacent Museum Park, featuring vehicles for children to ride and other activities like bubbles, a maze, and a toddler area with books. Food trucks and outdoor seating will also help fill the space.

During May, the museum will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in two sessions per day: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The hour break will allow museum staff to clean the museum for more guests.

Reserved tickets are required for all guests, including members, and to allow the museum to limit capacity. More information on tickets and hours can be found online.