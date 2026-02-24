Music star P!NK to headline Concert for Cures at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Grammy Award-winning singer P!NK is coming to San Diego this spring for a good cause.

The music star, known for her hit songs “Get the Party Started,” “So What,” and “Raise Your Glass,” is headlining the 2026 Curebound Concert for Cures on May 15 at Petco Park, it was announced Monday.

The annual benefit concert raises money for cancer research, and organizer Curebound has awarded over $51 million in research grants since it launched.

General public tickets for the concert go on sale Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/events/curebound.