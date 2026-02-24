Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

Music star P!NK to headline Concert for Cures at Petco Park

pink_concert_apphoto.png
Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Pink performs in concert at Soldier Field on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Chicago.
pink_concert_apphoto.png
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Grammy Award-winning singer P!NK is coming to San Diego this spring for a good cause.

The music star, known for her hit songs “Get the Party Started,” “So What,” and “Raise Your Glass,” is headlining the 2026 Curebound Concert for Cures on May 15 at Petco Park, it was announced Monday.

The annual benefit concert raises money for cancer research, and organizer Curebound has awarded over $51 million in research grants since it launched.

General public tickets for the concert go on sale Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/events/curebound.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES