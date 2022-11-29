Month of a Million Meals: Feeding San Diego’s Giving Tuesday Telethon

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News will celebrate Giving Tuesday with an evening of answering phones at Feeding San Diego and accepting donations in real-time from the public.

This year’s event will be held at the Feeding San Diego headquarters in Sorrento Mesa from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. with ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Pena.

Feeding San Diego is the leading hunger relief and food rescue organization in San Diego County. The organization sorts and bags meals and fresh produce before distributing to local neighborhoods where food insecurity is the greatest.

For more information on Feeding San Diego or to donate click here.