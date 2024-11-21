Feeding San Diego hosts several holiday food distribution events

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Over the next few weeks, Feeding San Diego is hosting several holiday food distribution events. Thursday, they set up shop in the San Diego Zoo parking lot.

“As you can see, I’m smiling. It’s all about putting smiles on people’s face[s],” says Ibiene Tobin after getting much-needed help as she prepares to put together her family’s Thanksgiving dinner.

“Everything has increased, and you try to cut your prices. Which, one, you have financially," Tobin said. "So price makes you want to think. “

Feeding her family of five is difficult as she tries to budget her finances, forcing her to pick and choose what she can and can’t include in their celebration.

That’s where Feeding San Diego comes in. This last fiscal year, they’ve provided more than 29 million meals to those facing hunger.

Thursday, volunteers packed boxes filled with ingredients needed for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, among other items like produce.

Sam Duke, the Director of Programs for Feeding San Diego, says this is their way of spreading holiday cheer while reaching out to those who need an extra hand this holiday season.

“With San Diego and the cost of living being so high, and then you add the holidays and the extra burdens that come with that," Duke said. "We want to do our part and hand out our holiday staple goods to take out one burden off of their plate.”

Tobin says she can now focus on what’s important.

"It has been a blessing," she said. "I know they’re a blessing to millions of families, and I’m one of them.”