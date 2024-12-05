Feeding San Diego & 10News surpass 160K meal goal during Giving Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As part of the Month of a Million Meals campaign, Feeding San Diego and ABC 10News raised enough money during the Giving Tuesday telethon to provide over 160,000 meals to hungry families throughout San Diego County.

The campaign is still active, and it started earlier in November. Since the kickoff on Nov. 11, generous donations from the community have amassed a meal count of nearly 3.1 million!

During the telethon from the Feeding San Diego warehouse, ABC 10News interviewed the following special guests:



Richard Blais — chef & restauranteur

Claudia Sandoval — MasterChef season six winner and local restaurant owner

Geena the Latina — Channel 93.3 host

Frankie V — Channel 93.3 host

Tommy "The Fishmonger" Gomes — Outdoor Channel personality

A check for $15,000 from the Scripps Howard Foundation was presented to Feeding San Diego during the telethon as well.

Catch up on the interviews and check presentation by watching the videos below: