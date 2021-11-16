Drive-thru food distributions serving hungry San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The cars start lining up early and before long, they're stretched out of the parking lot and down the road.

About once a month, at the Faith Chapel here in Spring Valley, Feeding San Diego staff and volunteers turn this spot into a stop on what they call the together tour.

"Anyone who needs help, anyone who is food insecure doesn't know where their next meal is coming from," one volunteer said.

One man was one of the first to show up. He says he's picking up food for several of his senior friends.

"It's real important, they need it, everything, prices going up, everybody needs this food," the man said.

Since February, these types of large-scale drive-thru distributions have served more than 100,000 people and handed out over 1.5 million pounds of food.

"They are so happy to see us we try to create a very positive environment for everyone that comes through and it's a lot of thank-yous," another volunteer told ABC 10News.

Volunteers say despite what some may think the pandemic is still making it challenging for many people to put food on the table.

"I believe we help families heal with food. Food is one of the main things that they need and so we here at the food bank can help people heal," said one volunteer.

At this location, all individuals have to do is drive up. The volunteers find out how many people need to be fed, then they send people through the stations to collect all kinds of healthy food.

"We have 25 pounds of dry goods ten pounds of protein and another 15 of fresh produce," a volunteer said.

Distributions like this have become a lifeline for many families, a lot of people didn't want to talk on camera but said it allows them to spend money on other necessities.

As for the volunteers, many come back time and time again.

"It's been a very positive experience because I get to have an impact on these people I get to help them feel they matter today and that's very important to me," a volunteer said.

"Thank you very much for everything you guys are doing," one recipient said.

Month of a Million Meals is sponsored by Feeding San Diego. To help your neighbors in need, you can donate now at 10News.com/mmm.