Mission Trails Regional Park voted top pick for Labor Day BBQ

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Californians ranked Mission Trails Park as a top pick for Labor Day BBQs, according to a new poll.

"Each year, families across the nation come together to celebrate Labor Day in their unique way, reflecting the diverse spirit of America. No matter where we choose to celebrate, the essence remains the same: gratitude for the labor force that built this nation, and a desire to cherish the fleeting moments of summer!” says Rose Ackermann of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com.

Many families celebrate the last of the warm weather outdoors – but where is the best place to celebrate Labor Day? It’s a question posed to 3,000 families by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, which polled respondents in each state to find out which location, in their experience, is the best to celebrate a Labor Day meal.



Californians picked Mission Trails Park for its natural beauty, rugged terrain, scenic vistas, and diverse ecosystems, creating a captivating backdrop for a memorable outdoor gathering.

Families can enjoy a delicious meal at one of the designated picnic areas. They can also go hiking, bird-watching, or participate in some of the guided nature programs.

In second place came Golden Gate Park in San Francisco for its sprawling green spaces and iconic landmarks. The well-equipped picnic areas, with shaded seating and open lawns, ensure a comfortable space for meals and relaxation. Children can play in designated play zones while adults explore the park's museums and botanical gardens.

Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu came in at #3 for its backdrop of cliffs and the Pacific Ocean. The picnic areas are well-maintained and equipped with tables and grills. Families can explore the tide pools and hiking trails.