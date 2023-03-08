Margaritaville Hotel coming to San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter in Summer 2023

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new and fairly popular hotel brand is coming to the heart of downtown San Diego and the grand opening is much closer than we think!

Built just a few steps away from Petco Park and the San Diego Convention Center, Margaritaville Hotel San Diego is expected to open in the Gaslamp Quarter this summer.

"This new hotel will be the brand’s first city-center location on the West Coast, seamlessly blending the excitement of an urban oasis with the carefree feeling of the islands," the hotel brand said in a released statement Tuesday.

According to Margaritaville, the hotel will have 235 guest rooms and suites that will evoke casual luxury punctuated by tropical accents featuring white shiplap walls, rattan fixtures, and beachy hues.

There will also be three Margaritaville dining concepts including the ground-level LandShark Bar & Grill, the rooftop 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, and the lobby Margaritaville Coffee Shop.

Officials say Margaritaville Hotel San Diego will have the biggest rooftop pool deck in the entire city, sprawling city views, live music, flexible meetings and events spaces, and signature amenities.