Marco Antonio Solis - El Buki World Tour 2023 coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Following the success of the Los Bukis reunion tour last year, Marco Antonio Solis announced Monday that he’s going on a world tour.

The Mexican singer, composer and record producer known as “El Buki” is one of the most celebrated Latin artists whose career has spanned over five decades. His catalog of deep and romantic songs has captured the hearts of countless fans around the world.

Produced by Live Nation, Marcos Antonio Solis - El Buki World Tour 2023, a 40-city tour, kicks off on Friday, March 3, in San Jose and stops at Viejas Arena on Friday, Sept. 1.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. via marcoantoniosolis.com. Citi is the official card for the tour. Citi card members will have access to the presale tickets in the U.S. starting on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. ET to Friday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

For more information about the tour or tickets, visit marcosantoniosolis.com.