MAP: Where to see the best Christmas lights in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s that time of year again when many San Diegans illuminate their homes with spectacular Christmas light displays. Some homes will go all-out and cover every inch of their property, while others will create elaborate displays.

It’s a local tradition that continues to bring joy to locals across the county regardless of the theme or skill level.

Here’s where you can find some of the best light displays throughout San Diego County this year:

North County

Carlsbad: The "Carlsbad Christmas House" lights up with flamingos and penguins, animated window displays, dancing with Santa, and the Land of Misfit Toys at 7607 Romeria Street from Dec. 5- Dec. 31, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. More info .

The "Carlsbad Christmas House" lights up with flamingos and penguins, animated window displays, dancing with Santa, and the Land of Misfit Toys at 7607 Romeria Street from Dec. 5- Dec. 31, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. . Del Mar Fairgrounds: A magnificent display of lights and sounds will ring in the holidays at the Del Mar Fairgrounds this season, with Holidays in Your Car from Dec. 4, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022. More than one million LED lights, holograms, and projection mapping animated to holiday music will take over the fairgrounds for visitors to enjoy their own little sleigh ride, with some displays standing at over 40 feet high. More info .

A magnificent display of lights and sounds will ring in the holidays at the Del Mar Fairgrounds this season, with Holidays in Your Car from Dec. 4, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022. More than one million LED lights, holograms, and projection mapping animated to holiday music will take over the fairgrounds for visitors to enjoy their own little sleigh ride, with some displays standing at over 40 feet high. . Rancho Bernardo: Homes lining the cul-de-sac of Tristania Pl. are dressed top to bottom with lights, spelling out "hope," "joy," and "Noel" across homes plus much more.

Homes lining the cul-de-sac of Tristania Pl. are dressed top to bottom with lights, spelling out "hope," "joy," and "Noel" across homes plus much more. Carmel Mountain: Homes in the Fairway Village area of Carmel Mountain will be decked out in lights! Check out the lights from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 from dusk to 10:30 p.m. nightly. Vehicles are welcome to drive around, and visitors are asked not to walk around the neighborhood. More info .

Homes in the Fairway Village area of Carmel Mountain will be decked out in lights! Check out the lights from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 from dusk to 10:30 p.m. nightly. Vehicles are welcome to drive around, and visitors are asked not to walk around the neighborhood. . Poway: "Candy Cane Lane" covers Hickory Ct., Hickory St., Butterwood Ct., and Rockrose Ct. in Poway, beginning the weekend after Thanksgiving until Dec. 25. More info .

"Candy Cane Lane" covers Hickory Ct., Hickory St., Butterwood Ct., and Rockrose Ct. in Poway, beginning the weekend after Thanksgiving until Dec. 25. . Scripps Ranch: "Merry-tage Court" can be found at Stonebridge Pkwy and Merritage Ct. covered in bright holiday themes throughout December from dusk until about 10 p.m. nightly.

"Merry-tage Court" can be found at Stonebridge Pkwy and Merritage Ct. covered in bright holiday themes throughout December from dusk until about 10 p.m. nightly. Rancho Penasquitos : "Christmas Card Lane" can be found on Oviedo St. off Black Mountain Rd. Homes create plywood "cards" with Christmas themes or cartoons and light displays from dusk until about 10 p.m. throughout December.

East County

Lakeside: Homes on Paseo Palmas Dr. can be seen dressed up in lights this season, as lights string together each home at "Tinsel Town." Visitors can see the displays from about 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. throughout December. More info.

Homes on Paseo Palmas Dr. can be seen dressed up in lights this season, as lights string together each home at "Tinsel Town." Visitors can see the displays from about 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. throughout December. Santee: "Starlight Circle" or "Sunburst Santee" covers Tomel Ct. off Magnolia Ave. Residents have their own schedule for how long lights will be up, but visitors can usually catch them from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31 at about 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. More info .

"Starlight Circle" or "Sunburst Santee" covers Tomel Ct. off Magnolia Ave. Residents have their own schedule for how long lights will be up, but visitors can usually catch them from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31 at about 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. . El Cajon: Homes on Pepper Dr. will be dressed up in festive holiday lights. The hilltop street becomes a neighborhood beacon every holiday season. More info.

Homes on Pepper Dr. will be dressed up in festive holiday lights. The hilltop street becomes a neighborhood beacon every holiday season. More info. Lemon Grove: Lemon Grove's "Santa Claus Lane" can be found on Sheri Lane.

Central San Diego

Tierrasanta: Visit 5306 Belardo Dr. for a decked-out light display and nightly beginning the Saturday after Thanksgiving. More info .

Visit 5306 Belardo Dr. for a decked-out light display and nightly beginning the Saturday after Thanksgiving. . Clairemont: Clairemont's "Clairemont Christmas Park" on Lana Dr. & Jamar Dr. from Dec. 2 to Dec. 25.

Clairemont's "Clairemont Christmas Park" on Lana Dr. & Jamar Dr. from Dec. 2 to Dec. 25. SeaWorld San Diego: At SeaWorld San Diego Christmas Celebration visitors can see dazzling Christmas cirque show, meet Santa, Rudolph and Sesame Street friends. There will also be snow, fireworks and so much more. More info .

At SeaWorld San Diego Christmas Celebration visitors can see dazzling Christmas cirque show, meet Santa, Rudolph and Sesame Street friends. There will also be snow, fireworks and so much more. . Bankers Hill: "The Forward House" in Banker’s Hill is located at Ivy St. and 1st Ave. and has been a neighborhood holiday tradition for years. The house will be lit generally from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. More info.

South Bay

Chula Vista: "Christmas Circle" is on Whitney St. and Mankato St. in Chula Vista. Homes along the streets will be lit up throughout Dec. 12-26 from dusk until about 10 p.m. each night. More info .

"Christmas Circle" is on Whitney St. and Mankato St. in Chula Vista. Homes along the streets will be lit up throughout Dec. 12-26 from dusk until about 10 p.m. each night. . Chula Vista: Homes on Porch Swing Street deck out their properties in lights and string them across the street overhead throughout the month of December.

For a comprehensive list of holiday lights in San Diego County, visit our content partners at San Diego Family Magazine.