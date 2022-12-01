MAP: Where to see light displays across San Diego County in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The magic of the holidays is back in San Diego with millions of dazzling Christmas lights illuminating the night throughout San Diego County.

Check out the map below to find out where to view the displays:

North County

Carlsbad: This year, the Carlsbad Christmas House will light up from December 4 through the 26 from 5-10 p.m. every night at 7607 Romeria Street. Organizers say passersby can enjoy the lights as well as a snow machine. Attendees are asked to bring canned goods to drop in the food donation bin, which will be located in the driveway. More info .

This year, the Carlsbad Christmas House will light up from December 4 through the 26 from 5-10 p.m. every night at 7607 Romeria Street. Organizers say passersby can enjoy the lights as well as a snow machine. Attendees are asked to bring canned goods to drop in the food donation bin, which will be located in the driveway. . Carmel Mountain: Homes Fairway Village will be decked out with holiday cheer this Christmas. See the lights from December 1 to January 1 from dusk to 10:30 p.m. nightly. Vehicles are welcome to drive around, but visitors are asked not to walk around the neighborhood. More info .

Homes Fairway Village will be decked out with holiday cheer this Christmas. See the lights from December 1 to January 1 from dusk to 10:30 p.m. nightly. Vehicles are welcome to drive around, but visitors are asked not to walk around the neighborhood. . Poway: "Candy Cane Lane" covers Hickory Court, Hickory Street, Butterwood Court, and Rockrose Court in Poway. More info .

"Candy Cane Lane" covers Hickory Court, Hickory Street, Butterwood Court, and Rockrose Court in Poway. . Rancho Penasquitos : "Christmas Card Lane" can be found on Oviedo Street off Black Mountain Road Homes will be lit from dusk to 10 p.m. throughout December.

East County

Santee: Starlight Circle is located on Tomel Court off North Magnolia Avenue. A total of 75 homes will be lit up in an easy-to-drive circle. The display takes place from December 12 through the 25.

Starlight Circle is located on Tomel Court off North Magnolia Avenue. A total of 75 homes will be lit up in an easy-to-drive circle. The display takes place from December 12 through the 25. El Cajon: Jingle Bell Hill will be decked out this year for the Christmas season. The neighborhood is located along Solomon Avenue and Pegeen Place. Lights will dazzle from December 2 through the 25.

Central San Diego

Tierrasanta: This computerized light display is located at 5306 Belardo Drive in Tierrasanta and will light up the night from 5:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. More info .

This computerized light display is located at 5306 Belardo Drive in Tierrasanta and will light up the night from 5:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. . Clairemont: “Clairemont Christmas Park” is located along Lana Drive and Jamar off Mt. Abernathy Avenue. This year, 40-plus homes will light up from December 1 through the 25.

“Clairemont Christmas Park” is located along Lana Drive and Jamar off Mt. Abernathy Avenue. This year, 40-plus homes will light up from December 1 through the 25. Bankers Hill: The Forward House in Bankers Hill is located at 108 Ivy Street and will light up from November 24 through December 31 from 5 to 10 p.m.

South Bay

Chula Vista: "Christmas Circle" is on Whitney Street. and Mankato Street in Chula Vista. 55 plus homes along the streets will light up nightly between December 10 and the 26.

Click here for more events and displays from San Diego Family Magazine.