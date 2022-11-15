Lizzo: Special 2our coming to San Diego in 2023

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s about damn time!

On Monday, the three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning artist, Lizzo, announced the second leg of her North American of The Special 2our. The extended dates include a stop-in at Viejas Arena on May 25, 2023.

SPECIAL 2OUR AINT OVER AND WE HIT THE JACKPOT CUS @latto IS COMING W US!! 🎰🎰 TIX ON SALE FRIDAY 😱 https://t.co/SPJv0LcGLz pic.twitter.com/1RcKvvsSvN — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) November 14, 2022

Lizzo will be joined by special guest Latto who was behind this year's single "Big Energy."

The American Express Card Members presale on Wednesday. Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. - Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale for the general public on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., according to the LiveNation website.