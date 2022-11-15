Watch Now
Lizzo: Special 2our coming to San Diego in 2023

Lizzo
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Lizzo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 8:47 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 23:47:37-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s about damn time!

On Monday, the three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning artist, Lizzo, announced the second leg of her North American of The Special 2our. The extended dates include a stop-in at Viejas Arena on May 25, 2023.

Lizzo will be joined by special guest Latto who was behind this year's single "Big Energy."

The American Express Card Members presale on Wednesday. Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. - Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale for the general public on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., according to the LiveNation website.

