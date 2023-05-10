Live Nation Concert Week $25 ticket sale starts May 10

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Live Nation announced this year's online-only national Concert Week All-In ticket sale.

The annual sale offers $25 concert tickets (taxes and fees included) to 3,800 shows across the country. This includes 27 concerts here in San Diego.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 10 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com/concertweek and ends on May 16 at 11:59 p.m.

Check out the list of San Diego concerts included in the sale:

