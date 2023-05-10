Live Nation Concert Week $25 ticket sale starts May 10

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Live Nation announced this year's online-only national Concert Week All-In ticket sale.
The annual sale offers $25 concert tickets (taxes and fees included) to 3,800 shows across the country. This includes 27 concerts here in San Diego.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 10 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com/concertweek and ends on May 16 at 11:59 p.m.
Check out the list of San Diego concerts included in the sale:
- May 25: Quinn XCII (Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU)
- June 10: Garbage, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- June 11: Janet Jackson (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- June 22: Barenaked Ladies (Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU)
- June 29: Logic (Gallagher Square at Petco Park)
- July 16: Slightly Stoopid (Gallagher Square at Petco Park)
- July 1: Fall Out Boy (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- July 21: Jimmy Eat World (Gallagher Square at Petco Park)
- July 26: Bryan Adams (Viejas Arena)
- Aug. 4: Rebelution (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 5: Rod Stewart (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 8: The Offspring (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 8: Beck and Phoenix (Viejas Arena)
- Aug. 10: Smashing Pumpkins (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 18: Dierks Bentley (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 19: Culture Club (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 20: Young The Giant (Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU)
- Aug. 25: Darius Rucker (Gallagher Square at Petco Park)
- Aug. 26: Pantera (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 27: Godsmack (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Sept. 2: Eden Munoz (Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU)
- Sept. 3: Kidz Bop (Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU)
- Sept. 8: Los Angeles Azules (Viejas Arena)
- Sept. 15: Kolohe Kai (Gallagher Square at Petco Park)
- Sept. 23: Alejandro Fernandez (Viejas Arena)
- Oct. 7: Avenged Sevenfold (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Oct. 27: Marca MP (Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU)