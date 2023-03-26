LIST: Where to watch Padres' Opening Day game

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Are you looking to catch the Padres Opening Day but don’t have a ticket? Don’t worry! We have you covered!

Check out our list of places to watch the game here:

The Smoking Gun: Join in with all the festivities for the whole family at their bar and arcade. Specials begin at 1:00 p.m. with a $21.99 All-You-Can-Eat Wings with twelve flavors to choose from. There will also be specialty cocktails, including the Padres Paloma, Hitter Rye made of Templeton Rye 4 Yr, cucumber, lime, and The Home Run Deck.

Barleymash: If you want to be even closer to the action, head over to Barleymash as they host a day of delicious food, drinks and giveaways! After the game, stick around for dancing and live DJs.

Park 101s: This open-aired venue in Carlsbad Village near the beach lets you catch the game on their Jumbotron LED screen and the several TVs around the venue. Enjoy $5 FGSD IPAs, $5 .394 Hazy IPAs, and $5 shots of Skrewball, Jameson, and Altos all season long.

Maverick's Beach Club: Enjoy mouth-watering wings, buffalo fries, California fire, shrimp tempura, ahi nachos, or a citrus shrimp bowl paired with your favorite beer on tap. Mavericks will also host a Padres Opening Day party bus which includes a ticket, breakfast and drinks. Buy your tickets here.

Sandbar Sports Grill: On Opening Day, guests can enjoy a one-way bus ride to the game at 11 a.m., which includes a game ticket, hotdog, drinks provided on Sandbar's sky deck and

drinks on the bus for $100.

Miss B's Coconut Club: This is a "tropical dream served with Padres baseball" on the side. Enjoy $10 beer/shot specials, $5 Estrella bottles, and themed cocktails throughout the season based on fan-favorite Padres players and Caribbean-style bites.

Coco Maya: Stop in wearing your Padres gear for 20% off your check. All day on Opening Day and two hours before all other home games, Coco Maya will offer sip deals on the best beverages. Sip on $7 Soto Smash Cocktails with Templeton Rye or Corralejo Reposado Tequila plus ginger syrup, fresh lemon juice, agave, and basil, $5 Thorn Barrio Lagers and In Love with the Coco IPAs, and $5 Home Run Shots with Skrewball, Blanco tequila, passionfruit, agave, lime.

Novo Brazil Brewing Company's: Enjoy great beer and ballpark-style food like carne asada fries, carne asada nachos, hot dogs, sausages, and burgers. The restaurant features the centerpiece 22-foot-wide LED screen and three 14-foot-wide LED screens.

Spill the Beans: Looking for something to go before heading to the game? Look no further than Spill the Beans, which has bagels and coffee, and starting on April 1, they will have a Pretzel Bagel made with jalapeño cheddar cream cheese, a perfect homage to stadium food.

