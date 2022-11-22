LIST: Restaurants in San Diego offering dine-in, takeout on Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thanksgiving Day is here and not everyone is in the mood to handle a multi-course spread for their entire family this year.

Don't worry! There is a multitude of restaurants around San Diego County that are lending a helping hand to make Thanksgiving go as smoothly as possible.

10News has compiled a list of places to take the family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys, and pies.

Adelaide — The restaurant is hosting an all-day Thanksgiving buffet. Highlights include pumpkin bisque with crab fritter and candied chipotle, prime rib roast, fennel glazed salmon with tamarind, and seafood display with shrimp cocktail poke, crab claws, and oysters.

Waterfront Thanksgiving Buffet — At Tidal, Paradise Point Resort's signature restaurant, enjoy a coastal setting and bayfront views on the terrace with your traditional feast favorites, like slow-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing.

Thanksgiving Dining on Mission Bay — Those who are not cooking for Thanksgiving can go to Oceana Coastal Kitchen at Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa to dine. Brunch also includes champagne or mimosas, as well as mouthwatering buffet selections.

George’s at the Cove — The restaurant will be offering a Special Prix Fixe 3-Course Holiday Dinner in its Ocean View Room for $85/per person and its Turkey special along with its regular menu at Ocean Terrace and Level 2.

Smokey and the Brisket — Stop in for a Smoked Turkey Roast for only $25. This individual serving includes white and dark meat, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce. Plus, pumpkin pie for dessert.

Bayside Thanksgiving Day Dining — Celebrate the start of the holiday season with a delicious brunch or dinner on beautiful Mission Bay at Dockside 1953 located in Bahia Resort Hotel.

Flagship Cruises Thanksgiving Day Dining — Thanksgiving Day is an incredible time to cruise San Diego Bay and Flagship Cruises has a special holiday luncheon menu planned.

Herb & Wood — Guests can choose from a turkey roulade with lemon rosemary stuffing, lamb shank, or a brown butter blondie with pumpkin mousse. Adults are $92 and children are $38.

Hudson & Nash — Available from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, the holiday menu highlights the classics in a California Coastal setting. Sip on signature cocktails or 24 local craft beers on tap as the bar remains open with a limited regular menu until 11 p.m.

La Valencia Hotel — Gather in the heart of La Jolla and enjoy a coursed meal of holiday favorites prepared by Chef Fabian Aceves including free-range turkey, delectable desserts, and more for $95 per person. The event is currently sold out, but they are accepting reservations for their waitlist. Please call (866) 905-6269 to join the waitlist.

Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines — Indulge in traditional holiday recipes, like a turkey dinner with cornbread stuffing, rosemary marbled potatoes, glazed baby carrots, and turkey jus. Make sure to save room for some delicious pumpkin pie with sweet cream.

Bronze Bird — Flock to Bronze Bird to celebrate Thanksgiving with their 3-course holiday dinner, featuring a So-Cal twist on a traditional Thanksgiving feast.

The Great Maple — The Westfield UTC La Jolla location will be serving a Thanksgiving brunch with seasonal cocktails, as well as a three-course turkey dinner pickup for $44.95. The Hillcrest location will be hosting a sit-down Thanksgiving dinner for $75 per person.

Giuseppe Restaurants & Fine Catering — Chef Giuseppe Ciuffa is putting together a full Thanksgiving dinner menu for delivery or pick up at the Morena Boulevard catering kitchen.

Cardellino — The Trust Restaurant Group behind Cardellino will provide a feast for eight or more guests that can be picked up the Wednesday before Thanksgiving at their Mission Hills restaurant.

Parc Bistro-Brasserie — The Bankers Hill French casual bistro will offer a three-course prix fixe menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for $65 per person.

Serea Coastal Cuisine — The historic Hotel del Coronado’s Serea is serving a three-course prix fixe tasting menu for Thanksgiving featuring duck tajin and chocolate profiterole puff.

Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters — Many of the dishes are batched together to serve a group of four, starting at $115 and available for pickup if ordered the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Click here to see more restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinner around the county.