List: Haunted houses and attractions in San Diego 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s spooky season in San Diego and this year there are plenty of haunts to experience.

From Balboa Park to the Del Mar Scaregrounds and everywhere in between, there's plenty of bone-chilling fun.

See the list below for haunted attractions in America’s Finest City:



The Haunted Trail

This year, Balboa Park is bringing back The Haunted Trail from September 23 through October 31. This year there will be two haunts to experience. A 3,500 square foot eXperiment Maze and a mile-long outdoor trail. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.



The Scream Zone - at the Del Mar Scaregrounds

The Scream Zone is bringing back some favorites this year, including Haunted Hayride, Hell-Billy Hootenanny, and a brand new labyrinth called “The Passage.” The Scream Zone runs October 6 through the 31. Click here for tickets.



Savage House

Located at Westfield Mission Valley in the target parking lot, this themed haunted attraction is sure to get your heart racing. Savage House runs October 4 through the 31. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.



The Haunted Amusement Park

The Haunted Amusement Park returns to El Cajon this year from September 30 through October 31. The scare trail is located on the grounds of Marshal Scotty’s Playland. Click here to buy tickets.

