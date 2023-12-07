LIST: Hanukkah events in San Diego for 2023

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thursday, Dec. 7, marks the first evening of Hanukkah 2023, and San Diego's Jewish community is hosting plenty of events around the county throughout the eight-day festival.

Below, you'll find a list of Hanukkah events, including menorah lightings, car parades and a gathering at the Hotel del Coronado's ice skating rink.

Thursday, December 7

La Valencia Hotel – Chabad of La Jolla Annual Hanukkah Celebration

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Address: 1132 Prospect St, La Jolla, CA 92037

Chabad of La Jolla Annual Hanukkah Celebration

Join the Chabad of La Jolla as it presents its annual Hanukkah Celebration on the La Valencia Hotel's Patio Sol. Live music, latkes, dreidels, holiday gifts, and, of course, the menorah lighting are the highlights of this gathering. The event is free and open to the public.

Liberty Station - Hanukkah & Menorah Lighting

Time: 5 to 8 p.m. Address: 2850 Roosevelt Road, San Diego, CA 92106



Liberty Station is hosting this event in partnership with the Chabads of Downtown San Diego and Pacific Beach. The public menorah lighting will happen at Liberty Station's Central Promenade, next to the Rady Children's Ice Rink. The family-friendly event will feature plenty of entertainment and treats for all to enjoy.

The menorah will stay on display throughout the festival and will be lit up each night of Hanukkah.



North County Mall – Hanukkah at the Mall with Chabad of Poway

Time: 5 p.m. Address: 272 E. Via Rancho Parkway, Escondido, CA 92025



This event will take place by the mall's first floor center, near the Target entrance. Crafts, donuts and more will be part of the celebration.

Chabad of SDSU – Rally for Lights Hanukkah Celebration

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Address: 6115 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA 92115



San Diego is going to be a part of a global lighting ceremony of menorahs, starting in Israel and ending with the new menorah that was recently installed at the Chabad near San Diego State University. The event will celebrate the installation of the new 24-foot menorah made of steel that now sits on the Chabad's front lawn, and 6:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be the window when San Diego will have its moment to turn the lights on the menorah.

Sunday, December 10

Sesame Place – Hanukkah Celebration

Time: All day long (with paid admission) Address: 2052 Entertainment Cir, Chula Vista, CA 91911



Celebrate Hanukkah with the crew from Sesame Street! Kids will have the chance to play dreidel with Elmo, listen in on Hanukkah storytime, show off their dance moves and participate in a scavenger hunt. Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory will provide kosher food, while supplies last.



Old Poway Park Hanukkah Train and Celebration

Time: 4 p.m. Address: 14134 Midland Road, Poway, CA 92064



All aboard! The Chabad of Poway is hosting another event, and this time they're transforming Old Poway Park's steam locomotive train into a "Hanukkah Train." The public is invited to join in on this celebration. The first train departs at 4:10 p.m., so make sure you're there on time to get the full experience.

Monday, December 11

San Diego County Menorah Lighting Celebration

Time: 5 p.m. Address: County Administration Building —1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101



This is the second year County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer's office is hosting a menorah lighting at the County Administration Building.

Tuesday, December 12

Hotel Del Coronado – Special Hanukkah on Ice Event by the Skating Rink

Time: 4:30 p.m. Address: 1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118



The Hotel Del will host nightly menorah lightings inside its beautiful garden central courtyard; however, they'll switch gears on Dec. 12 for their special Hanukkah on Ice menorah lighting by the skating rink. Chabad of Coronado organized the menorah lightings.



One Paseo – Menorah lighting ceremony at the Koi Pond

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Address: 3725 Paseo Pl, San Diego, CA 92130



One Paseo and the Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe are inviting your family to this menorah lighting celebration ceremony. The event will feature live music, kosher bites and the menorah lighting led by Rabbi Levi Raskin.



Carlsbad Forum Shops – Menorah Lighting and Ceremony

Time: 4 to 6 p.m. (with Chabad La Costa) Address: 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, CA 92009



The Chabad of La Costa is hosting this family-friendly event at Carlsbad Forum Shops.

Thursday, December 14

Hanukkah Car Parade in Oceanside

Time: 5:30 p.m. Address: 1930 Sunset Dr, Vista, CA 92081



Meet at the Chabad of Oceanside to decorate your ride before cruising around town to showcase your Jewish pride and unity. The Chabad truck will lead the parade, and it's expected to last about 45 minutes. Follow the link above to RSVP.