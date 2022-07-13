Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

LGBTQ-owned businesses in the San Diego area

pride flag rainbow
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE
pride flag rainbow
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 19:39:38-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – With Pride week in San Diego just around the corner, ABC 10News is highlighting some of the LGBTQ+ businesses in the San Diego area.

Hillcrest Brewing
1458 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Gossip Grill
1220 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Barrell and Board
1027 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Pop Pie Co.
4404 Park Blvd suite a, San Diego, CA 92116

Stella Jean's Ice Cream
4404 Park Blvd Ste B, San Diego, CA 92116

Industrial Grind Coffee
6020 Santo Rd, San Diego, CA 92124

LIPS
3036 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104

Libelula Books & Co
950 S 26th St, San Diego, CA 92113

Hunsaker’s
113 W Grand Ave., Escondido, California 92025

PARU Tea Bar
7441 Girard Ave., San Diego, California 92037

Rollin Roots
8665 Miralani Dr., San Diego, California 92126

Harley Gray
902 West Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103

For more visit sdpride.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Your Guide to San Diego Pride

News

Your Guide to San Diego Pride