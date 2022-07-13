LGBTQ-owned businesses in the San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – With Pride week in San Diego just around the corner, ABC 10News is highlighting some of the LGBTQ+ businesses in the San Diego area.

Hillcrest Brewing

1458 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Gossip Grill

1220 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Barrell and Board

1027 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Pop Pie Co.

4404 Park Blvd suite a, San Diego, CA 92116

Stella Jean's Ice Cream

4404 Park Blvd Ste B, San Diego, CA 92116

Industrial Grind Coffee

6020 Santo Rd, San Diego, CA 92124

LIPS

3036 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104

Libelula Books & Co

950 S 26th St, San Diego, CA 92113

Hunsaker’s

113 W Grand Ave., Escondido, California 92025

PARU Tea Bar

7441 Girard Ave., San Diego, California 92037

Rollin Roots

8665 Miralani Dr., San Diego, California 92126

Harley Gray

902 West Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103

For more visit sdpride.org.