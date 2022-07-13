LGBTQ-owned businesses in the San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – With Pride week in San Diego just around the corner, ABC 10News is highlighting some of the LGBTQ+ businesses in the San Diego area.
Hillcrest Brewing
1458 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Gossip Grill
1220 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Barrell and Board
1027 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Pop Pie Co.
4404 Park Blvd suite a, San Diego, CA 92116
Stella Jean's Ice Cream
4404 Park Blvd Ste B, San Diego, CA 92116
Industrial Grind Coffee
6020 Santo Rd, San Diego, CA 92124
LIPS
3036 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104
Libelula Books & Co
950 S 26th St, San Diego, CA 92113
Hunsaker’s
113 W Grand Ave., Escondido, California 92025
PARU Tea Bar
7441 Girard Ave., San Diego, California 92037
Rollin Roots
8665 Miralani Dr., San Diego, California 92126
Harley Gray
902 West Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
For more visit sdpride.org.