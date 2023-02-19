‘Let’s-A Go’: Super Nintendo World now open at Universal Studios Hollywood

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Super Nintendo World, the first Nintendo-themed world in the U.S., finally opened at Universal Studios Hollywood.

It's "game on" for fans as they enter the iconic giant green pipe into the Mushroom Kingdom to experience the highly immersive and interactive land located within an expanded area of Universal Studios Hollywood.

MARIO KART: BOWSER'S CHALLENGE

Super Nintendo World features the new "Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge," which is based on the video game series located inside the land's centerpiece Bowser's Castle. The ride takes riders of all ages into an augmented reality experience as part of Team Mario through "underwater courses and courses in the clouds to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting digital coins to defeat Team Bowser and win."

POWER-UP BAND

Guests can also purchase a Power-Up Band to level up to their experience in the land, including keeping individual and team scores, collecting digital coins and obtaining keys after winning Key Challenges. When riding Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, guests can tap their bands on the steering wheel to track digital coins collected as well as gauge their ranking against friends and family when synced to the app.

The bands also enable guests to have an interactive experience when meeting Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. They are available in six design options with character themes.

INTERACTIVE GAMEPLAY

While in the land, guests can collect keys by winning the Key Challenges from several games like Goomba Crazy Crank, Koopa Troopa POWer Punch, Piranha Plant Nap Mishap and Thwomp Panel Panic. After collecting at least three keys to can gain access to the final boss battle with Bowser Jr.

TOADSTOOL CAFÉ

Toadstol Café is the signature restaurant inside the land with a delicious menu created by "Chef Toad." The menu includes Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake.

1-UP FACTORY

The 1-UP Factory offers an extensive selection of Mario and Luigi-themed apparel, iconic character hats, and plush characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi and Bowser.

For additional information, visit www.universalstudioshollywood.com.