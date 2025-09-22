Legoland California to launch 'Galacticoaster' in 2026, first new roller coaster in over 20 years

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) - Legoland California Resort announced Monday that its new space-themed indoor roller coaster will be called Galacticoaster, with the ride scheduled to open in early 2026.

It will be the park's first new coaster in more than 20 years and is being built entirely inside a 30,000-square-foot, 30-foot-tall building. Segments of track are now being installed, officials said.

"Galacticoaster is going to launch Legoland California into a whole new galaxy of fun," said Flora Liu, senior project manager at Merlin Magic Making, the parent company of Legoland resorts. "It's our first coaster here in more than 20 years and part of Merlin's largest-ever Legoland investment -- $90 million to bring Galacticoaster to both Legoland California and Legoland Florida.

"We've pulled inspiration from Lego sets families have loved for decades, while layering in modern technology to create the most immersive and personalized coaster experience yet."

The ride has been under construction for more than a year as of September, with 500 crew members working on the design and construction of the attraction. The 1,500-foot long ride will have guests strapped into their "customized spacecraft, zipping through cosmic scenes, and experiencing a personalized journey through the Lego galaxy," a statement from the park read.

