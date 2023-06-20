LEGOLAND California to debut new extreme sports show

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - Prepare to be at the edge of your seat with LEGOLAND California's all-new sports show, Ready, Set, GO Xtreme!

Families can catch professional athletes showcase jaw-dropping stunts and gravity-defying acts all summer as part of the park's Summer Block Party.

The athletes include Nate Pena (one of North America’s top-ranked pro scooter riders), Allison Ottjepka (a pro Cyr wheel athlete), Jack Fahey (a BMX rider who is an International Bronze Medalist in the Australian BMX Games Contest), and Eli Reams (a local SoCal rider who was a silver medalist in the Amateur World Skateboarding ranks).

Guests can also get into the action by joining the fun-loving judges and GO XTREME! producer to help select the best performances. They also won't want to miss characters like Wheelie Bad Bandits and Speed Demons.

To keep the celebration going, LEGOLAND California has joined forces with X Games for an epic giveaway during the GO Xtreme! shows. From July 21park guests can participate in an interactive Go Xtreme! contest once daily for a chance to win four X Games tickets.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit legoland.com/California.