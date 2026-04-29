Legoland California invites soccer fans to World Cup celebration this summer

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) - As the planet gears up for the World Cup this summer, Legoland will offer soccer fans the FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience at its resorts, including Legoland California.

The event, running from June 11 through July 19, is included with regular admission to the park. It "invites visitors of all ages to celebrate matchday moments, spark creativity and share a piece of the action during their visit," according to a Legoland statement.

According to Legoland, guests can:



Score against a Lego minifigure: Soccer skills are put to the test in a fast-paced challenge that turns every kick into a brick-built celebration

Play Spot Shot and Super Squad: Sharpen technique through playful, inclusive challenges designed for every age and skill level

Meet soccer legends in Lego brick form: Get up close to LEGO brick versions of global icons including Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Vini Jr. created exclusively for the event

Design a jersey: Build a dream soccer uniform in Lego bricks and add it to the Heroes of Play Wall

Lift a Lego FIFA World Cup trophy

"We're thrilled to bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience exclusively to Legoland Resorts this summer, inviting our guests to experience the high-score mania of the FIFA World Cup with all the family," said Kurt Stocks, president of Legoland California Resort. "It's the perfect blend of soccer, Lego, creativity and family fun -- and we can't wait to see guests of all ages build, play, share and score together."

The event will also feature new Lego sets including a soccer ball and the World Cup trophy.

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