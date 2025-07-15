Legoland California in Carlsbad to open space-themed land in 2026

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) - Legoland will launch a new space-themed land early next year that will include an "immersive, groundbreaking indoor roller coaster" that "promises to be the most technologically advanced attraction the resort has ever created," park officials announced Tuesday.

The coaster is being created by Merlin Magic Making's global team of designers and engineers, in collaboration with the Lego Group.

"This isn't just about a new innovative coaster; it's about creating an entire universe for our guests to explore, where the boundless creativity of Lego meets the wonders of space," said Flora Liu, senior project manager of Merlin Magic Making. "We've designed it so that families can explore space together in a way that only Lego can make happen."

The new land will also feature two additional space-themed rides, junior astronaut training dedicated to a toddler play area and a galactic grub and gear hub, with space-themed food and beverages and a souvenir shop.

Entry to the new cosmic park will be included with general park admission and all annual passes, according to resort officials.

The indoor roller coaster is also being added to Legoland's Florida Resort, marking what officials call the biggest single in-park investment in the resorts' histories at more than $90 million.

The land is currently under construction across from the Driving Schools attractions in Fun Town. More details about the expansion, including specific ride names and grand opening, will be released as the 2026 launch approaches.

More information can be found at https://www.legoland.com/california/.