LEGO-inspired pop-up Burger joint coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A tasty bricked-themed burger restaurant is coming to San Diego in Nov. 18-19.

Brick Burger's pop-up restaurant invites guests to indulge in the ultimate burger adventure that brings together the beloved world of LEGO and the mouth-watering flavors of gourmet burgers. All burgers are made from the freshest and highest quality ingredients so that every beef patty, crispy chicken fillet, or hearty veggie option burger is a work of art bursting with flavor and personality.

The brick-themed restaurant is designed to immerse guests into a playful and exciting world full of colorful brick walls, LEGO-themed furniture, and even a brick-building station where you can let your imagination run wild. It's also kid-friendly and has menu options that will leave them satisfied. For the more competitive dinners, the restaurant will host weekly brick-building competitions where they can show off their skills and win prizes.

Tickets are available for $47 and can be purchased here.