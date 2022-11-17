Lace up those skates! Rady Children’s ice rink opens at Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego’s sunny climate doesn’t lend itself to skiing and snowboarding, but families can still enjoy outdoor ice skating rinks during the holiday season.

Rady Children's Auxiliary has announced ice skating is back at Liberty Station.

Enjoy a quick bite at the Liberty Public Market then burn off the calories with a night of ice skating at the outdoor rink. The Liberty Station skating area offers music and fun with a view of palm trees.

The ice rink will be open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m November 18 through January 9, 2022, with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Ticket are available for purchase online here and details are as follows:

$20 for adults

$15 for children, military, or Rady Children's staff

Tickets can be purchased on-site or online

All tickets include skate rental and helmets



All proceeds will benefit the Thriving After Cancer program at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s.