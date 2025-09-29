Kids eat, stay and play for free across San Diego this October

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego families can save hundreds of dollars in October through the Kids Free San Diego promotion, which offers discounts at more than 100 local businesses from October 1-31.

The Museum of Us at Balboa Park is among the participating venues offering family discounts during the month-long initiative.

The San Diego Tourism Authority created the promotion to attract visitors to America's Finest City during a historically slower period for tourism. Brian Hilemon, director of marketing partnerships for the Tourism Authority, said the timing is ideal for families.

"October is a great time to visit San Diego. The weather is really mild. The crowds are smaller, and now we've made it more affordable and there are so many offers," Hilemon said.

Families can access deals by visiting https://www.sandiego.org/c/kids-free, where they'll find participating businesses across hotels, restaurants, museums and attractions.

Hotel savings up to 25%

Nearly 30 hotels are offering deals with savings up to 25%. Hotel room rates range from $186 to $429 per night depending on the date, with each deal having its own terms and conditions.

Several hotels are adding special treats for children. The Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, The Bahia, Courtyard by Marriott in Old Town, and Town and Country are offering free breakfast treats at their restaurants.

Other hotels have created kid-friendly activities, including a scavenger hunt at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina, and free swag bags plus free bike rentals for children 12 and under at the Ocean Park Inn in Pacific Beach.

Free meals and major attraction savings

More than 30 restaurants are participating with kids-eat-free deals when families purchase an adult meal.

Major attractions are offering significant savings. The San Diego Zoo provides free admission to children 11 and under when accompanied by a paid adult admission, saving families $66 per child ticket.

SeaWorld San Diego offers free admission for ages 3 to 9 with an adult admission, saving almost $123 per child.

Legoland gives children ages 2 to 12 a free park ticket with a paid adult ticket.

Outdoor activities included

The promotion extends to outdoor activities as well.

"So you can go out on a half day fishing boat, you can go fishing at Lake Jennings. You can go out with San Diego whale watch on a whale watching excursion," Hilemon said.

More than 50 museums and attractions are participating in the Kids Free San Diego promotion. Families should check with individual businesses for promo codes when booking.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.