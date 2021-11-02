Jurassic Quest to bring more than 100 'photorealistic' dinosaurs to Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans can come face to face with the most fearsome creatures to walk the planet in January — well, almost.

Jurassic Quest returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds from Jan. 21 - 23, 2022, featuring exhibits of more than 100 photorealistic dinosaurs. The return will mark Jurassic Quest's first in-person event at Del Mar Fairgrounds since March 2020.

During the pandemic, the event has hosted sold-out drive-thru events at the fairgrounds.

This return to an in-person event will feature dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, photo opportunities, and a "triceratots" soft play area for the youngest of visitors.

The photorealistic displays will walk visitors through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods and deep into the ancient oceans of Earth's past — keep your eyes peeled for a life-size, moving megalodon.

Tickets start at $19 and include a 100% ticket guarantee if the event is canceled or postponed. Rides and some activities may require an extra fee. Entry is free for kids age 2 and younger. More information can be found online here.

