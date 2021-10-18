Watch
INTERACTIVE MAP: Where to pick up a pumpkin around San Diego County

Allison Horn
Posted at 3:30 PM, Oct 18, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With Halloween just around the corner, San Diegans are getting ready to choose the perfect pumpkin to carve or display.

Several pumpkin patches will open across San Diego County, with some offering more than just pumpkins. The Bates Nut Farm in Valley Center will have tractor hayrides, straw maze, petting zoo, BBQ, and kettle corn. Oma’s Pumpkin Patch in Lakeside will also offer wagon rides, games and a large play area. PB Pumpkin Patch will host a pumpkin carving area with everything guests need to carve their pumpkins.

The Farm Stand in Escondido will offer a more classic patch experience with freshly harvested pumpkins and vegetables.

Be sure to check the website for the location of your choice about any rules around face coverings.

