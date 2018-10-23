SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Now, Dasher! now, Dancer! now, Prancer and Vixen! On, Comet! On, Cupid! on, Donner and Blitzen!

Looking for a way to dash off those Thanksgiving pounds? Or perhaps just to stay in shape before the New Year's resolution kicks in.

There will be plenty of opportunities to lace up and hit the pavement this holiday season around San Diego — and no, not for shopping purposes. Please don't run inside department stores.

Another great aspect is the awareness some of this holiday season's races bring every year. Take a look at what's coming up below and how you can help others while setting a new PR.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 4 - Carrera de los Muertos San Diego 5K (Embarcadero)

Nov. 4 - Susan G. Komen San Diego Race for the Cure (Balboa Park)

Nov. 11 - Silver Strand Veteran's Day Half Marathon & 5K (Coronado)

Nov. 22 - Encinitas Turkey Trot & Food Drive (Encinitas)

Nov. 22 - Coronado 5K Turkey Trot (Coronado)

Nov. 22 - San Diego South Bay Turkey Trot + Food Drive (Bonita)

Nov. 22 - PMCU O'Side Turkey Trot (Oceanside)

Nov. 22 - Waddle & Trot 5K (Santee)

Nov. 22 - 2018 Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot (Fallbrook)

Nov. 22 - Father Joe's Villages Thanksgiving Day 5K (Balboa Park)

DECEMBER

Dec. 8 - San Diego Jingle Bell Run (Liberty Station)

Dec. 9 - Red Nose Run (Del Mar)

Dec. 15 - San Diego Santa Run (Pacific Beach)

Dec. 15 - San Diego Holiday Half Marathon (Rancho Peñasquitos)

Dec. 16 - Ohana Holiday Run 5K (Mission Bay)

Dec. 31 - Holiday Bowl 5K (Embarcadero)