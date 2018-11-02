Holiday Bowl Parade kicks off NYE festivities in San Diego

Multiple streets will be closed along the parade route for the parade starting at 7:45 a.m., including:
Harbor Drive from Grape to Broadway
Pacific Highway (one southbound lane) from Grape to Ash
Pacific Highway from Harbor to Broadway
Harbor Drive from Broadway to Pacific Highway
TRANSPORTATION
Parade goers are encouraged to use ride-sharing services or the MTS trolley to get downtown for the parade. Some street parking and lots are available around the area but may fill up quickly.
The closest trolley stop is the America Plaza stop on the Orange Line — exit towards Broadway and turn right down Broadway to the Parade route.
From North County, visit gonctd.com for the schedule for the COASTER train. Exit at the Santa Fe Depot station and walk three blocks West.
WHERE TO WATCH
The best viewing area is near Maritime Museum San Diego, according to officials, as that is where specialty units and bands will perform for the telecast. But being along the Embarcadero, you'll be hard-pressed to find a scenic viewing location.