Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – September kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month, and there is plenty of celebrations San Diegans are invited to attend.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15 every year, commemorating the histories and contributions of Hispanic cultures.

In 1968, Americans began observing the holiday first as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson before President Ronald Reagan expanded it to a month in 1988.

The month-long celebration begins on Sept. 15 when Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua celebrate their Independence Days. Mexico and Chile celebrate their Independence Days on Sept. 16 and 18.

Here's a list of some ways you can celebrate the holiday:

Balboa Park House of Mexico Celebration

When: Friday, Sept. 16

Where: Spreckels Organ Pavilion at Balboa Park

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

The event will feature Grupo Ella, Mariachi Estrellas of Chula Vista and La Fiestas Danzantes of San Diego will perform a Ballet Folklorico.

Mexican Independence Day Celebration at Las Americas Premium Outlets

When: Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18

Where: Las Americas Premium Outlets, 4211 Camino De La Plaza

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Commemorate Mexico on its Independence Day with fun, live entertainment and even more affordable shopping deals.

El Grito de Mexico

Where: Balcony of the Mexican Consulate General in San Diego in Little Italy.

When: Thursday, Sept. 17

Time: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

A street party with Mexican food and music will be held in front of the Mexican Consulate. El Grito ceremony will happen between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Fiestas Patrias 2022

Where: Old Town State Historic Park

When: Saturday, Sept. 17

Time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Commemorate Mexico’s Independence Day at Old Town San Diego Historic State Park with the ringing of the historic Casa de Estudillo bell, history and traditional music and dancing, crafts, games, demonstrations and much more.

Mexican Independence Day at The Old Globe

When: Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: The Old Globe in Balboa Park

Time: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This event will feature live music by the all-women mariachi group Las Colibrí, a Folklorico dance performance by DanzArts, a follow-along dance workshop, and more.

‘El Grito’ in Chula Vista

When: Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Memorial Park in downtown Chula Vista

When: 5 p.m.to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

The annual Mexican celebration will feature live entertainment, dances, food vendors, traditional observances and much more. El Grito ceremony will be held at 7 p.m.

‘El Grito’ in Escondido

When: Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: Grape Day Park, 321 North Broadway

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will feature performances by Mariachi, Aztec dancers and much more. The Grito ceremony will be held at 2 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Weekend

When: Friday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Sept. Oct. 2

Where: Petco Park

Join the San Diego Padres for Hispanic Heritage Weekend as they host the Chicago White Soxs. All weekend-long fans together with the San Diego Hispanic community for a weekend of fun and festivities. For tickets, click here.

