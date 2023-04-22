Happy Record Store Day! Here's where to find exclusive vinyl records in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Happy Record Day! The annual event celebrates the culture of independently owned record stores worldwide.

In the U.S., 1,400 stores will participate in the day that started over 16 years ago. The event is typically held on the third Saturday in April and every Black Friday. Some musicians released exclusive music that is at participating record stores.

In San Diego, vinyl junkies lined up as early as 4 a.m., hoping to get their hands on a limited-released vinyl record. Among Saturday's most sought records include: Pearl Jam, "Give Way," Elton John, Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only the the Piano Player, Dolly Parton: "The Monument Singles Collection 1964-1968," Taylor Swift, "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions," and much more.

View the RSD 2023 Official List here, and to find the nearest participating record store, click here.

