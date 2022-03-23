Watch
Happy Brunching! San Diego ranks seventh in best cities in US for brunch in 2022

Great brunch spots in San Diego County
<p>NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Food during the Dale Talde brunch with Alvin Cailan of Eggslut at Rice &amp; Gold on October 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYCWFF)</p>
Posted at 10:52 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 13:52:07-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good news, brunch lovers! San Diego is ranked in the top ten cities across the US where people love to go to have top-tier food and bottomless mimosas.

In light of National Brunch Month in April, LawnStarter says it put together a list of nearly 200 cities in the country that have delicious bites, brunch clubs, deals, events, and high local demand.

As far as San Diego goes, the key metrics for the city's rank are:

  • Establishments Serving Brunch per Square Mile - 27th
  • Total Number of Reviews for Establishments Serving Brunch - 9th
  • Number of Brunch Clubs - 4th
  • Number of Brunch Events - 12th
  • Average Monthly Google Searches for "Brunch" or "Brunch near me" Over Past 12 Months - 14th

According to LawnStarter, brunch lovers can go to Morning Glory in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood for boozy coffee and reimagined comfort classics. Or they can indulge in a view of the Pacific with a champagne brunch cruise.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
