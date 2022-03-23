Happy Brunching! San Diego ranks seventh in best cities in US for brunch in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good news, brunch lovers! San Diego is ranked in the top ten cities across the US where people love to go to have top-tier food and bottomless mimosas.

In light of National Brunch Month in April, LawnStarter says it put together a list of nearly 200 cities in the country that have delicious bites, brunch clubs, deals, events, and high local demand.

As far as San Diego goes, the key metrics for the city's rank are:

Establishments Serving Brunch per Square Mile - 27th

Total Number of Reviews for Establishments Serving Brunch - 9th

Number of Brunch Clubs - 4th

Number of Brunch Events - 12th

Average Monthly Google Searches for "Brunch" or "Brunch near me" Over Past 12 Months - 14th

According to LawnStarter, brunch lovers can go to Morning Glory in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood for boozy coffee and reimagined comfort classics. Or they can indulge in a view of the Pacific with a champagne brunch cruise.