Great vegan restaurants in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Summer is just around the corner, and that means it's almost time to break out the swimsuit.

Thankfully for anyone trying to get swimsuit-ready, there are plenty of health-conscious restaurants in San Diego to choose from.

Check out the list below of top-rated vegan restaurants in San Diego, according to Yelp:

Grains

This rustic-chic restaurant offers vegan and vegetarian dishes along with beer and wine.

Veggilish

There’s something for everyone at Veggilish. The restaurant offers locally-sourced, gluten-free and vegan-friendly food.

Café Gratitude - San Diego

Café Gratitude is a branch of the L.A. chain that offers plant-based fair and juices along with beer and wine.

Plant Power Fast Food

Looking for fresh food fast? Plant Power Fast Food offers plant-based vegetarian and vegan fast-food such as tempeh and smoothies.

Soulshine

Located in Mission Beach, Soulshine offers a plant-based culinary experience with a fusion menu of tapas, salads, pizza, burgers and bowls.

True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen is a chain that serves health-conscious food that includes vegan options and cocktails.

Civico 1845

Civico 1845 is an authentic, contemporary Italian restaurant that offers fresh flavors with a health-conscious menu.