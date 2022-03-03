Garth Brooks bringing stadium tour to Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks is bringing his stadium tour to San Diego, which will be his only stop on the west coast in California, Arizona, and Nevada.

Garth will perform at Petco Park on Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m. The stadium says with more than 50,000 tickets sold, the venue will see its highest-ever attended event.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour

Petco Park has offered several tips for ticketholders who plan on attending the event.

Getting to Petco Park:

Gates are expected to be open at 4:30 p.m. and ticketholders are strongly encouraged to show up early to the venue. Re-entry will not be allowed.

Parking is severely limited. Guests are highly recommended to use public transportation, including the MTS Trolley and the COASTER, or utilize rideshare services for the concert.

Padres parking lots will open at noon for pre-purchase parking passes. Pre-purchases parking passes are sold out and day-of parking will be limited and subject to availability. ]

Tailgating is not permitted in the Tailgate Lot for the concert.



Stadium Entry:



Please reference the attached map of Petco Park with entry locations and Padres parking lots.

Gallagher Square will have plenty of bathrooms and concessions available, which is encouraged for guests with floor tickets to use for easier access and shorter lines.

Petco Park

Bag Policy:

Petco Park prohibits bags except for single-compartment bags that measure 7” x 10” or smaller, infant bags, and medical bags. Petco Park offers mobile lockers for rent located in the Premier Lot near the pedestrian bridge across from Home Plate Gate. Lockers are $10 (cashless) and will remain open for 30 minutes after the conclusion of the event.

Guests will not be permitted to bring outside food or beverage into the venue, including factory-sealed water bottles and reusable water bottles.

Digital Ticketing:

All tickets for the show are digital and can be found in either the MLB Ballpark app or the Ticketmaster app. Guests are recommended to transfer their tickets to each person in their party so each individual has their own ticket on their mobile device.

Cashless & Smokeless Venue:

Petco Park is a cashless venue and accepts credit cards, Padres Pay, Google Pay, and Apple pay at all concessions locations. Petco Park is also a smoke-free facility, however, there will be designated smoking areas available at each main gate.

Health & Safety: